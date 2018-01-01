Fort Polk Guardian 09-28-2018

Vol. 45, No. 39 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. Sept. 28, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Stopping suicide ......... 3 New padre ................. 7 BOSS recognized ......... 9 AFAP needs input ...... 11 SHARP signs .............. 13 Kids at play .............. 15 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 84 84 85 69 20% 60% 40% 70 71 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance FORT POLK, La. — From Sept. 14-23, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Ar- tillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Com- bat Team, 10th Mountain Division, supported the 3rd BCT’s live fire ex- ercise. The exercise validated maneuver companies’ ability to plan and exe- cute a company level attack, to in- clude mortars, field artillery, attack aviation, live casualty evacuation, combat engineers and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). For 5th Bn, 25th FA, the focus was to bring the artillery, mortars and attack aviation to the fight. Forward observers bring those assets to bear for each platoon. For 1st Platoon, Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, Spc. David Perez is that man. Perez is from Hooker, Oklahoma, joined the Army in January was assigned to the 3rd Sqd, 89th Cav Reg in May. Prior to the Army he was in the Marine Reserves for five years in a vastly different occupation, serving as a motor transport op- erator. Since his arrival at Fort Polk he has con- ducted FIST (Fire Sup- port Team) certifications, mortar and artillery live fire support, and received a variety of classes from his battalion fire support team which ranged from basic calls for fire to conducting battle damage as- sessments. This was his first com- bined arms live fire. When asked about the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) Perez said, “When you are with a platoon, you are responsible for providing fires, and you have to make it happen. I had to think on my feet, even though I am new to the job, that is not an excuse for not being able to execute.” The 5th Bn, 25th FA provided 155mm and 105mm howitzers for artillery support and 3rd Sqd, 89th Cav Reg’s 120mm mortars neutral- ized targets on the objective. An air weapons team pro- vided air support for Perez’s unit. Working with his platoon leader, Perez directed the indi- rect fire effectively, en- abling 1st Pla- toon to reach its objec- tive. Perez was one of three for- ward ob- servers in Bravo Troop who were simul- taneously executing attacks, and without them, many objectives would be extremely costly to seize, and their mission un- successful. FOs effectively provide indirect fire for field artillery By Capt. DAVID COX 5-25 FA, 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div A Soldier with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divi- sion, participates in a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise Sept. 22 at the Joint ReadinessTraining Center and Fort Polk’s Peason Ridge training area. 3rd BCT, 10th MTN DIV

