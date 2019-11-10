Fort Polk Guardian 10-11-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Oct. 11, 2019 Vol. 46, No.41 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 85 70 78 51 30% 20% 0% 51 62 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Inside the Guardian Anvil unveiled ............ 3 Medic earns EFMB ....... 5 Polk farm living .......... 6 Services move ........... 10 Fire week fun ............ 11 DIY tips .................... 15 Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th In- fantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Com- batTeam, 25th Infantry Division engage a tar- get during live fire training at the JRTC’s Peason Ridge training area, Oct. 4. During Rotation 19-10, 3/25 ID joined forces with for- eign military partners from Great Britain, Australia and Kingdom ofThailand during the multinational rotation. For more photos see page 8 of today’s Guardian. Multinational Rotation 19-10 wraps up at JRTC JRTC OPERATIONS GROUP

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1