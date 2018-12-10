Fort Polk Guardian 10-12-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Oct. 12, 2018 Vol. 46, No. 41 Inside the Guardian Master MP gunner ....... 3 MPs train ................... 5 Vet relives Vietnam ..... 8 BJACH 10 milers ......... 9 Hispanic hero .......... 10 Honoring heritage ..... 12 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 77 80 82 62 0% 40% 0% 68 62 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div, sling load an M119A3 howitzer to a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter belonging to the Louisiana National Guard, part of the unit’s Mission Essen- tial Task List, during training on Fort Polk’s Honor Field Oct. 4. 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers prove their METL T.C. BRADFORD / GUARDIAN

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1