Fort Polk Guardian 10-19-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Oct. 19, 2018 Vol. 46, No. 42 Inside the Guardian 5-25 trains ................. 3 Walking point ............. 4 Honoring MWDs ........... 5 Calling golfers ............ 6 Halloween fun ........... 8 RAD activities ........... 10 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 79 70 71 61 20% 0% 50% 54 50 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Santa took some time off his busy schedule to help Garrison Command Sergeant Major Jer- ry Dotson and Fort Polk's Better Oppor- tunities for Single Soldiers Program promote Fort Polk's upcomingToy Drive. Throughout the month of Novem- ber, you can help brighten a Family's Christmas by drop- ping a new, un- opened toy in one of the toy drive boxes that will be located in every battalion, at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospi- tal, the Main Post Exchange, DENTAC, Glory Chapel and the Replacement Company, bldg 920. ‘HO, HO, HO, Happy Halloween?’ T.C. BRADFORD / GUARDIAN

