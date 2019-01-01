Fort Polk Guardian 10-25-2019

JRTC OPS GP FORT POLK, La. — The Joint Readiness Train- ing Center and Fort Polk retention team has been recognized as the top retention team in the U.S. Army's Forces Command in the large direct re- porting units category. Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commander, JRTC and Fort Polk, said the results are an indication of the outstanding work done by the retention team. "Reenlisting quality Soldiers at the JRTC and Fort Polk not only increases the ability of our team to provide excellent training to brigade combat teams and other units before they deploy down range, it also improves the esprit de corps of units on Fort Polk as they are able to retain top-notch Soldiers and helps the Army meet its end-strength goals," Frank said. "The JRTC and Fort Polk is known as the pre- miere training center in the Army and by retain- ing our best Soldiers, it ensures we will continue to be the leader in preparing our Armed Forces for combat operations." Sgt. Maj. James Chrisco, command retention sergeant major for the JRTC and Fort Polk, said the job could not have been accomplished with- out the support of the installation command team. "The main difference I'm seeing is command involvement. We did a 180-degree turnaround and started seeing results. We informed the dif- ferent subordinate commands of where their numbers were and where they needed to be," he said. "Getting positive feedback from the com- manders and their engagement with the reten- tion team was a huge factor in our success. I'm talking from company command level all the way to the commanding general." The Army announced in September that it had achieved its goals for the year and signed more than 68,000 new Soldiers willing to serve the na- tion. FORSCOM groups retention teams into cat- egories so that an installation like the JRTC and Fort Polk isn't competing with smaller installa- tions or larger teams belonging to XVIII Airborne Corps. Chrisco said his team points out the quality of life benefits for Families and that the decision to leave the Army doesn't only affect the Soldier, but their Families as well. He said sometimes you must lay out the big picture and let Soldiers Best in FORSCOM: JRTC retention team exceeds FY19 goals Please see Retention , page 7 By T.C. BRADFORD Guardian staff writer Capt. Matthew Hovsepian (center left) and Staff Sgt. Garret Sorem, Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group, shake hands after a ceremony ex- tending Sorem's enlistment in the Army. Sorem chose to transfer to a Security Force Assistance Brigade and collect a $46,000 bonus.

