Fort Polk Guardian 10-26-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Oct. 26, 2018 Vol. 45, No. 43 Inside the Guardian Vet shares stor y .......... 5 3/10 trains ................. 6 Cor vias plans ........... 10 Hayride fun .............. 12 Youth assist youth .... 13 Contest winners ........ 16 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 70 76 79 53 0% 0% 0% 57 55 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance FORT POLK, La. — The Soldiers of 1st Battal- ion, 5th Aviation Regiment joined friends, Fami- ly, former members and Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk leadership Oct. 19 at Fort Polk Army Airfield to receive something most Army units take for granted — a name. “This is the culmination of about 13 years of work,” Lt. Col. Connie Lane, commander, 1st Bn, 5th Avn Reg, said. “Today is that moment in time in which perseverance is rewarded. It’s a big day for the battalion and gives us a history.” That history has included several name and mission changes since the unit was constituted on July 20, 1940 as the 5th Cavalry Reconnais- sance Troop assigned to the 5th Division at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. Names through the years included: 5th Recon- naissance Troop, Mechanized; 5th Mechanized Cavalry Reconnaissance Troop; 5th Reconnais- sance Company; Headquarters and Headquar- ters Company, 5th Aviation Battalion; and Head- quarters and Headquarters Detachment, 5th Avn Bn. In 1975, HHD, 5th Avn Bn began its ties to Fort Polk when it was redesignated as the Aviation Company, 5th Infantry Division, and activated at Fort Polk. Since joining Fort Polk, the unit has been known as HHC, 5th Avn Bn; HHC, 1st Bn, 5th Avn assigned to the 5th Infantry Division. Now, Lane said, the unit finally has its own name. “This took a lot of hard work by our predeces- 1-5 Avn receives colors during reactivation ceremony By CHUCK CANNON Guardian editor CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN Lt. Col. Connie Lane (right), com- mander, 1st Battalion, 5th Avia- tion Regiment, uncases the unit colors with the help of acting bat- talion command sergeant major Master Sgt. Carlos Campo, dur- ing a reactivation ceremony at Fort Polk Army Airfield Oct. 19. Please see Aviation , page 5

