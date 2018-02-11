Fort Polk Guardian 11-02-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Nov. 2, 2018 Vol. 45, No. 44 Inside the Guardian Veterans ceremony ..... 3 Snipers compete ......... 8 Cancer luncheon ....... 11 Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. so don’t forget to set the clocks back before turn- ing in Saturday night. Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 70 76 79 53 0% 0% 0% 57 55 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Fort Polk Soldiers trainWisconsin Guardian Angels By CHUCK CANNON Guardian editor CAPT. MIGUEL MOYENO / A CO, 3RD BN, 353RD INF REG FORT POLK, La. — Sixty Soldiers from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 353rd Infantry Regi- ment, Joint Readiness Training Center Opera- tions Group, recently returned from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin after training members of 2nd Battal- ion, 127th Infantry Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard for their next mission as Guardian Angels for the 2nd Security Force As- sistance Brigade in Afghanistan. Guardian Angels are those personnel who are part of a security force team that are in the room with an advisor, Capt. Miguel Moyeno, com- mander, A Co, 3rd Bn, 353rd Inf Reg, said. “They are trained to protect the advisor and themselves from insider threats,” he said. “They are constantly looking at body language, posture, things that the advisor might not notice because he’s busy advising. They provide the security in- side an engagement to an advisor. The SECFOR are the outer bubble of security, but Guardian Angels are actually in the room with the advi- sor.” Moyeno said training provided the Wisconsin National Guard unit set them up for a unique role. “They (2-127th) are the first National Guard unit to support a Security Force Assistance Brigade,” Moyeno said. Moyeno said the 1st SFAB, currently in Afghanistan and due to come back next year, was paired up with an active-duty infantry bat- talion. The 2nd SFAB is stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and is an active-duty unit. “We will see the 2-127th in January with the 2nd SFAB JRTC rotation,” Moyeno said. “Our in- structors and OC/Ts (observer controller/train- ers) went to them and probably gave them the best training on this topic that they’ve ever re- ceived.” Moyeno said the cadre from his unit are sub- ject matter experts in Guardian Angel, security force (SECFOR) assistance training and advisor training. “We don’t certify SFAB advisors — that’s done at Fort Benning (Georgia),” he said. “But we do advisor training for those who Please see Trainers , page 10 An advisor and interpreter conduct an interview with a 'local national' under the watchful eye of a Guardian Angel during training for the Wisconsin National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin in Octo- ber. The 2-127th was preparing for its role as security force for the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade's deployment to Afghanistan in 2019.

