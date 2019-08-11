Fort Polk Guardian 11-08-2019-2

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Nov. 8, 2019 Vol. 46, No.45 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 52 62 69 36 0% 0% 0% 39 50 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Inside the Guardian 3/10 returns ............... 3 Justice beat ................ 5 Soldiers train .............. 7 Exchange events ......... 8 Great smokeout ........... 9 Flea market fun ........ 10 FORT POLK, La. — Installation Management Command, G-9, visited Fort Polk Nov. 4-7 to con- duct an Installation Quality of Life Assessment. Matthew Margotta, IMCOM G9 Mission Support Office chief, said his team is charged with put- ting together options for the commanding gener- al of IMCOM, as well as Army Material Com- mand, for consideration to improve the quality of life on Fort Polk. “That we are here within three weeks of re- ceiving a charter to assess concerns about the quality of life for three forts — Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Fort Irwin, California, and Fort Polk — I think sends a powerful message to the Fort Polk community about its importance to the Army,” Margotta said. The charter was from Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville and Gen. Gustave F. Perna, commander, U.S. Army Materiel Command to assess and provide options to enhance the quali- ty of life at the three forts, Margotta said. Margotta and his team toured Fort Polk, con- ducted sensing sessions (discussion forums) with Soldiers and Family members and participated in briefs to help assess the strengths and needs of the Fort Polk community. He said Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk com- manding general, was clear that his priorities in- clude education, spouse employment and hous- ing. “It’s all about options. Based on our dialogue with Soldiers, Family members, counterparts, the garrison commander and commanding general, we will come up with a prioritized list — the things they feel are most important,” Margotta said. The IMCOM G9’s mission, according to the Department of the Army, is to deliver quality Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs IMCOM Quality of Life AssessmentTeam visits Fort Polk By ANGIE THORNE Guardian staff writer Please see Team , page 6 TASC

