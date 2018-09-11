Fort Polk Guardian 11-09-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Nov. 9, 2018 Vol. 45, No. 45 Inside the Guardian Caring for Soldiers ...... 3 Baxter to rescue ......... 9 Engineers at work ..... 11 Arts, craf ts winners .. 13 Treehouse gif t .......... 14 Ed center ops ........... 16 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 54 52 50 42 80% 60% 20% 41 46 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Welcome home A welcome home ceremo- ny honoring Vietnam veter- ans was held Nov. 8 in the 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment hangar on Fort Polk Army Airfield as part of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Veterans Day activi- ties. A meet-and-greet was held for veterans prior to the ceremony. Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank was guest speaker. For story and more photos see page 5 of today’s Guardian. CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

