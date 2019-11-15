Fort Polk Guardian 11-15-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Nov. 15, 2019 Vol. 46, No.46 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 57 59 62 32 0% 10% 10% 33 41 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Inside the Guardian Ride sharing? ............. 3 46th surveys ............... 5 Cultural resources ....... 7 School scores ............... 9 Forging leaders .......... 11 353 goes to school ...... 15 Soldiers with Fort Polk’s 115th Field Hospital stand in formation in front of their field hospital set up at the National Training Cen- ter at Fort Irwin, Calif., where the unit took part in a Forces Com- mand Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise. The unit sim- ulated a deployment in support of large scale combat opera- tions. The 115th FH treated more than 1,000 patients including simulated patients wearing cut suits that allowed surgical teams to practice as though treating live casualties. The unit rede- ployed Nov. 12. For additional photos see page 6 of today’s Guardian. 115th Field Hospital tackles NTC rotation 115th FIELD HOSPITAL

