Fort Polk Guardian 11-16-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Nov. 16, 2018 Vol. 45, No. 46 Inside the Guardian New Ranger ................ 3 Jones comes home ...... 5 Feeding heroes ........... 6 Earning EIBs .............. 7 Snowf lake time ......... 11 Grade ‘A’ schools ....... 15 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 65 67 70 42 0% 20% 0% 48 48 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Hurricane aid Members of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk's 46th “Steel Spike” Engineer Battalion re- cently deployed toTyndall Air Force Base as part ofTask Force Hammer, a combined task force consisting of both active duty engineers and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mo- bile District, to aid in the recovery of Tyndall following Hurricane Michael. The Soldiers are scheduled to return to Fort Polk beforeThanksgiving. For more photos of the 46th Engineers at work in Florida see page 9 of to- day's Guardian. DUSTIN GAUTNEY / ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS

