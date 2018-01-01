Fort Polk Guardian 11-21-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Nov. 21, 2018 Vol. 45, No. 47 Inside the Guardian Vets remembered ....... 2 Turkey trot fun ........... 3 Home for holidays ....... 5 Road renamed ........... 7 Army-Navy time ......... 8 Toys wanted .............. 10 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 60 61 64 42 30% 60% 0% 46 50 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Adeline Gray, spouse of Capt. Damaris Sanders, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Di- vision, celebrates her gold medal performance for Team USA in the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 24. The win was Gray’s fourth world title, to go with a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. For story and more photos see page 6 of today’s Guardian. COURTESY TEAM USA Gray strikes gold — again

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1