Fort Polk Guardian 11-30-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Nov. 30, 2018 Vol. 45, No. 48 Inside the Guardian Helping hands ............ 3 Feeding Soldiers ......... 8 TRICARE options ....... 10 NAHM celebrated ...... 11 Blind Soldier adapts ..12 Lagniappe ................ 15 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 74 76 73 65 70% 20% 30% 53 54 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Soldiers with Fort Polk’s 519th Military Police Battalion hit the gridiron in the unit’s annual Pig Bowl tournament Nov. 28, part of Viper Week activities. Other activities included a soccer tour- nament, guidon relay and a softball game against the DeRidder High School girls team, the Louisiana Class 4A State Champi- ons. For story and photos see page 5 of today’s Guardian. CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN MPs vie for annual Pig Bowl crown

