Fort Polk Guardian 12-07-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Dec. 7, 2018 Vol. 45, No. 49 Inside the Guardian Cor vias upgrades ........ 3 46th aids Tyndall ....... 6 Hoops star .................. 7 WH decorator ............. 8 Santa arrives ............10 Holiday safety ........... 12 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 62 55 47 51 70% 10% 100% 40 34 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance STEPHEN OERTWIG / ARMY NEWS SERVICE FORT POLK, La. — The Joint Readiness Train- ing Center and Fort Polk and Vernon Parish com- munity members received the Department of the Army’s 2018 Army Community Partnership Award Dec. 4 in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The installation is among seven recognized for innovative partnerships with the surrounding communities. These partnerships enhance Army readiness, modernize Army processes and im- prove business reform while building stronger community relations. Accepting the prestigious award were Fort Polk Garrison Commander Col. Jarrett A. Thomas II; Johnny Bevers, Fort Polk deputy gar- rison commander; Fort Polk Progress President Michael Reese; Leesville Mayor Rick Allen; Rosepine Mayor Donna Duvall; and Vernon Parish Police Jury President James Tuck. Fort Polk was the only installation honored for three partnerships. The partnerships provide an overall savings of $4 million annually: • Fort Polk Solid Waste Management Partner- ship with Vernon Parish Police Jury for waste collection and removal services on Fort Polk. • Fort Polk Garrison Vegetation Control Part- nership with the City of Leesville. Allows the city to perform lawn maintenance and tree removal in high visibility areas and on Fort Polk’s ranges. • Fort Polk Custodial Services Partnership with the Town of Rosepine. The fiscal year 2013 defense authorization bill authorized military installations and their host communities to enter into what are called inter- governmental support agreements (IGSAs) for base support services. An IGSA is part of the Public-Public Partnership program, which allows the Army to solicit partnership proposals from the field and benchmark existing partnerships. JRTC, Fort Polk, Vernon Parish receive Army partnership award PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE Please see Award , page 5 Jordan Gillis, acting assistant secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environ- ment (front left), and Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, assistant chief of staff for Installation Man- agement, present 2018 Army Community Partnership Awards to Fort Polk; the Vernon Parish Police Jury for solid waste management; the city of Leesville for vegetation control, grounds maintenance and tree-removal services; and the town of Rosepine for custodial services on Fort Polk Dec. 4 at the Pentagon.

