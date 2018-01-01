Fort Polk Guardian 12-21-2018

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Dec. 21, 2018 Vol. 45, No. 51 Inside the Guardian 46th Eng Bn CoC ......... 3 Firefighters deploy ...... 5 Drake shows strength .. 6 Lif ters excel ............. 10 Arrive home safely .... 14 Jogging fun .............. 15 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 58 66 66 39 0% 20% 0% 51 48 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Story time with Santa's helpers took place at Fort Polk’s Allen Memorial Library Dec. 18. Children and parents enjoyed four Christmas stories read by Col. Jarrett Thomas II, Fort Polk garri- son commander, and his spouseTelisha. After the stories, partic- ipants played games. See page 11 of today’s Guardian for more photos. Polk youngsters enjoy story time with Santa’s helpers ANGIE THORNE / GUARDIAN

