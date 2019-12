Fort Polk Guardian 12-27-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Dec. 27, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 52 The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk command team wishes the Fort Polk community a happy and prosperous new year as 2020 begins. If you’re out celebrating on NewYear’s eve, choose a designated driver. Happy NewYear!

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1